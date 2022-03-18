ST Deep Dive: How S-E Asia views Ukraine; a new leader in Seoul's Blue House

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

From Singapore’s firm stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to fence-sitting by states such as Vietnam and Laos, and tepid endorsement by the junta ruling Myanmar, the South-east Asian reaction to the events unfolding in Europe has been a varied one. 

In this long discussion, Dr Ian Storey and Dr William Choong of the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute say the war will lead to rising energy, food and commodity prices which could hinder South-east Asia’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top