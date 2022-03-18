ST Deep Dive: How S-E Asia views Ukraine; a new leader in Seoul's Blue House

From Singapore’s firm stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to fence-sitting by states such as Vietnam and Laos, and tepid endorsement by the junta ruling Myanmar, the South-east Asian reaction to the events unfolding in Europe has been a varied one.

In this long discussion, Dr Ian Storey and Dr William Choong of the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute say the war will lead to rising energy, food and commodity prices which could hinder South-east Asia’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.