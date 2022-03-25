ST Deep Dive: Dark side of the Internet; Thai PM Prayut looks shaky

The Internet upends Asian media
Asian news veteran Patrick Daniel delivered three important lectures recently as an S R Nathan Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.
Mr Daniel had retired in 2017 as deputy chief executive of Singapore Press Holdings. He had held various posts, including leading the English, Malay and Tamil division of SPH. He then returned to lead the media business as interim chief executive after it was transferred to a company limited by guarantee.
Since the media plays an ever more important part of our daily lives, and all the more given that Mr Daniel has civil service experience that bears on his views, the lectures are worth watching for their rounded perspective.
With each session lasting in excess of an hour and taking audience questions subsequently, Mr Daniel addressed these themes:
- Singapore’s media journey from 1824
- The darker side of the Internet
- Desired futures for Singapore and local media
Prayut's choice
As South-east Asia’s No. 2 economy, and a key hub of its tourism industry, what happens in Thailand matters to the world outside. Thai politics is in a rumble.
The Thai Parliament will reopen for its 2022-2023 session in the fourth week of May. At the first opportunity, the opposition plans to submit a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Once this is done, General Prayut cannot avoid a no-confidence debate by dissolving the House and calling an early general election. He could resign instead, but he has persistently ruled that out as an option. So, what then?
If Gen Prayut wishes only to complete his four-year term until March 2023, he can strengthen that possibility by reshuffling the Cabinet in the near future to pacify and shore up the ruling coalition, says Dr Termsak Chalermpalanupap, visiting fellow in the Thailand Studies Programme, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.
However, says Dr Termsak, if he entertains thoughts of staying in power for another term after the next general election, he will have to do much more - including assuming the leadership of a political party.
Vaccine resilience
Singapore has just announced a major relaxation of Covid-19-induced measures.
As more and more countries open up after two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and shutdowns, the longer term goal of staying prepared for the next pandemic can never be forgotten.
The race to produce Covid-19 vaccines in South-east Asia is triggered by a general reluctance to be dependent on the vagaries of global supply, imports and donations as well as uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic.
Some are venturing into homemade vaccines, says Dr Tham Siew Yean, who is a visiting senior fellow at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and emeritus professor, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.
Do also read this paper by Dr Dipinder Singh Randhawa of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies on lessons from the pandemic for developing wider Asean resilience.
Arctic defreeze
Since mid-2012, when I first wrote about the Arctic and the strategic importance to Asia from an opening of the Arctic Route to shipping, I have kept a weather-eye on developments around the region.
Recently, the Arctic has gained even more strategic importance because of the developing Sino-Russian entente. Russia dominates the region but seems willing to yield some strategic space there to China, which has declared itself a “near-Arctic state”.
But why would India, Asia’s other tectonic plate, be so interested in the region? I found some good answers in a paper by Ms Claudia Chia, a research analyst at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), and Mr Zheng Haiqi, a non-resident fellow at ISAS.
They note that as an agriculture-reliant country, Indian environmental concerns are intertwined with the Arctic’s climate change concerns, especially rising sea levels and unpredictable monsoon patterns.
Crucially, they add, the melting of Arctic ice also entails the opening of new shipping routes that could redraw global trade flows and maritime navigation.
India intends to develop the International North-South Corridor with Moscow and link it to the Arctic to build trans-Arctic shipping routes and decrease shipping costs. Another reason for India to engage the Arctic is to achieve energy security by diversifying energy supplies - from Russia.