ST Deep Dive: Dark side of the Internet; Thai PM Prayut looks shaky

Asian news veteran Patrick Daniel delivered three important lectures recently as an S R Nathan Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

Mr Daniel had retired in 2017 as deputy chief executive of Singapore Press Holdings. He had held various posts, including leading the English, Malay and Tamil division of SPH. He then returned to lead the media business as interim chief executive after it was transferred to a company limited by guarantee.

Since the media plays an ever more important part of our daily lives, and all the more given that Mr Daniel has civil service experience that bears on his views, the lectures are worth watching for their rounded perspective.

With each session lasting in excess of an hour and taking audience questions subsequently, Mr Daniel addressed these themes: