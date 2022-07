The trilateral security partnership (commonly referred to as Aukus) between the United States, Britain and Australia announced in September last year was a huge shock to Franco-Australian ties, more so because it put an end to the A$90 billion (S$86 billion) Attack Class submarine programme negotiated by France and Australia in 2016.

It led to the biggest crisis in ties between Canberra and Paris, with blame games traded in the media and Australia withdrawing its envoy to France.