As a young nation that gained independence in 1965, Singapore’s first taste of hosting international competitions included the popular Malaysia Cup football matches that regularly filled the 10,000-capacity Jalan Besar Stadium.

The famous Kallang Roar came to life in 1974 when then Football Association of Singapore chairman N. Ganesan successfully lobbied for the Lions’ Malaysia Cup home games to be moved to the National Stadium, which had been completed a year earlier.