S'pore's water challenge: More on tap at lower carbon costs

How "green" is the glass of water you drink?
The question captures in essence the challenge Singapore faces - it needs to ensure long-term water security while keeping a lid on the cost to the environment in terms of carbon emissions.
How "green" is the glass of water you drink?
The question captures in essence the challenge Singapore faces - it needs to ensure long-term water security while keeping a lid on the cost to the environment in terms of carbon emissions.
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.