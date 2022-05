Singapore and Hong Kong enjoy excellent and long-standing relations, underpinned by strong economic ties, people-to-people links and regular exchanges between our leaders and officials.

In a speech made in Hong Kong in 1968, three years after Singapore's independence, the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew said Singapore was indebted to Hong Kong for serving as an example of how a small and densely populated island with no natural resources could forge its survival.