Exactly a year from its scheduled July 21, 2023 release, Universal Pictures put out its first promotionals for the biopic Oppenheimer.

With a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy as "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer, and big names such as Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, there is much anticipation about the film, especially since it is written and directed by Christopher Nolan.