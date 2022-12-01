Speaking softly serves America surprisingly well

Muting Washington’s evergreen hawks should be a rule of thumb for how America does business.

Edward Luce

The guidebook for how America should act is written in recent failures and less celebrated successes. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
15 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

America’s response to a suspected Russian missile strike on Poland this month is an example of how to operate. Ignoring the kamikaze clamour to invoke Nato’s collective self-defence clause, Joe Biden and his allies quietly parsed the facts and found it came from Ukraine. There was no leaping to conclusions or brinkmanship. Muting Washington’s evergreen hawks should be a rule of thumb for how America does business.

It goes against the grain, of course. America’s most bellicose president, Teddy Roosevelt, suggested that the US should speak softly and carry a big stick. What stuck out was the first half of Roosevelt’s dictum, since it was so at odds with the character of a nation that even then aimed to remake the world in its image. Wanting others to be like you is an aggressive impulse, even when it is well-meant.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top