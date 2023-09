Temperatures are soaring around the globe. Thus far, 2023 has been the second-hottest year on record behind 2016, and the heat could rise further.

Vietnam recorded its hottest temperature of 44.1 deg C in May. In the same month, temperatures in Singapore soared to 37 deg C. With the El Nino weather pattern, which brings hot and dry weather to the region, entrenching itself in the second half of 2023, there is no respite in sight.