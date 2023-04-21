SpaceX Starship’s test was a successful failure

The primary goal of the mission was accomplished because the most powerful rocket ever developed left the launch pad.

Wendy Whitman Cobb

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft self-destructing after its launch on April 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
On April 20, a new SpaceX rocket called Starship exploded over the Gulf of Mexico three minutes into its first flight. SpaceX is calling the test launch a success, despite the fiery end result. As a space policy expert, I agree that the “rapid unscheduled disassembly” – the term SpaceX uses when its rockets explode – was a very successful failure.

This launch was the first fully integrated test of SpaceX’s new Starship. Starship is the most powerful rocket ever developed and is designed to be fully reusable. It is made of two different stages, or sections. The first stage, called Super Heavy, is a collection of 33 individual engines and provides more than twice the thrust of a Saturn V, the rocket that sent astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s.

