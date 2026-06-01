SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic: Will the blockbuster IPOs redraw rules of tech power?

The last tech boom made software kings while this one is building infrastructure.

SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are likely to be valued at more than US$1 trillion, making them instant heavyweights in global equity markets, says the writer.

Investors are lining up to buy into the artificial intelligence boom, starved of growth assets and eager for direct exposure, even at eye-watering valuations. SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic could soon feed that insatiable hunger as they prepare to list. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to be just days away, with June 12 reportedly a target date.

Each of these tech titans is likely to be valued at more than US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion), making them instant heavyweights in global equity markets. But investors are, in effect, applying the logic of the last tech cycle to a very different kind of business.

In many ways, there is nothing especially new about this moment. The AI boom has echoes of the telecommunications frenzy of the late 1990s, when vast sums went into fibre networks long before demand fully arrived, leaving parts of the industry drowning in excess capacity and debt.

AI is now repeating that pattern, with capital pouring into infrastructure long before returns are proven.

The last tech cycle looked very different indeed. Big companies known as the Magnificent Seven – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla – came to dominate the stock market and drive a disproportionate share of returns. It was an era of asset-light models, where companies scaled at pace, and benefited from network effects and high margins, with far less capital intensity than the AI boom today.

That model does not apply here. This is not a software boom, but an infrastructure race.

Much of the Magnificent Seven’s dominance was built on networks. Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all scaled businesses with strong network effects that locked in users and kept competitors out.

The new AI giants look very different. Capital, the enormous cost of building and running the infrastructure, is what is trying barriers to entry.

Much of the valuation that they are heading to market with rests on expectations rather than current earnings, with trillion-dollar price tags and, in some cases, extreme multiples. SpaceX – Musk’s rocket business that merged with his AI company xAI – is being valued at about 91 times revenue.

Investors are not buying proven businesses, but paying for potential future dominance.

Revenues are growing fast, but the path to sustained profit remains uncertain. In some cases, the investment case relies on grand visions such as data centres in space for SpaceX – currently more science fiction than commercial reality.

This looks less like the birth of a new ecosystem and more like a concentration of power. At SpaceX, for example, Musk controls about 85 per cent of the voting power. Founder control is not new in tech; Mark Zuckerberg retains outsized voting power at Meta. The difference is that, in the last cycle, that control sat on top of businesses built on network effects – where the real power came from millions of users who collectively generated value. In a sense, the network was the asset. Here, there is little sign yet of anything similar taking shape.

Instead, power is concentrating. Not with the model builders, but with those supplying the underlying infrastructure. Chipmakers and cloud providers are the early winners, as demand for computing power surges.

Markets are now reflecting that shift. The Magnificent Seven still underpin much of the S&P 500’s earnings growth. But they are no longer moving in lockstep, and investors are starting to ask who will actually make money from all this spending.

In 2025 , returns across the group ranged from gains of more than 60 per cent at Alphabet to low double-digits, with several stocks lagging the broader market. In 2026 , all seven have slumped, in Microsoft’s case by more than 20 per cent, according to global asset manager Schroders.

The market is starting to price that shift. The old logic of selling shovels in a gold rush is apt today. A large share of the early profit is going to the companies supplying the infrastructure, especially chips and cloud computing, while most of the AI labs building the models are burning cash.

But even the winners are not making easy money. Free cash flow at the biggest tech groups has been cut in half, falling to about US$22 billion in the first quarter, as investment in AI data centres has soared alongside cloud revenues.

The companies selling the infrastructure are making money. The rest are still trying to. So, this looks less like the software boom of old, and more like an industrial build-out, defined by hefty investment, soaring costs and uncertain returns.

History offers cautionary tales. Infrastructure booms often follow a pattern: capital floods in, capacity expands faster than demand, and returns fall short. That was true of the railroads in the 19th century and telecoms a century later – leading, in many cases, to bankruptcies.

Often, building the infrastructure proves easier than making money from it. The test for the trio of initial public offering (IPO) stars is who can turn AI into products people actually use – and pay for. OpenAI and Anthropic may lead in building the large language models (LLMs), but that alone is not enough. Without products built on top, they risk becoming interchangeable, like commodities, with weaker pricing power and lower margins.

For the AI labs, what matters is whether they can be turned into tools that actually help professionals do real work – from drafting reports and checking contracts to writing software and producing advertisements – and whether companies will pay for it.

Slowly but surely, that is starting to happen. The AI labs are now generating tens of billions in revenue, driven by demand for products such as coding tools. But the economics remain uncertain. The cost of training and running the LLMs continues to climb, with OpenAI expecting to spend about US$600 billion before ever making a return, and not until 2030.

The other IPO candidates are not much further along. None of them has yet proven it can generate consistent returns. Anthropic expects to report a profit in the second quarter, but the cost of scaling its models continues to climb, while SpaceX is valued at close to US$2 trillion on revenues of less than US$20 billion.

One of the biggest risks is that investors are overestimating the upside. Academic research shows that IPOs often struggle to match the broader market over time, as investors tend to overpay for racy stocks.

That risk is particularly acute here, given that these are high-growth, high-risk companies being priced for perfection. And at trillion-dollar valuations, much of that upside may already be priced in.