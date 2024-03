SEOUL – Two first ladies have been making the news in South Korea recently.

One is current First Lady Kim Keon-hee, who is much talked-about these days after being caught on spy camera footage accepting a Dior handbag worth 3 million won (S$3,000). The other is the late Madam Yuk Young-soo, the mother of former president Park Geun-hye and wife of the late president Park Chung-hee.