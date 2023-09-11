South-east Asia’s role in a future of civilisational states

Civilisation has once again become a key term of international affairs. China, India and Turkey are among those that have invoked the idea of the civilisational state to proclaim they hold the values required for 21st-century internationalism, and its leadership.

The United States-China rivalry and the expansion of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping also speak of an emerging East-West divide, one that is, in large part, cast in civilisational terms. Civilisation is now becoming a key marker of difference at a time of increasing geoeconomic competition and political tension.