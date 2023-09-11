South-east Asia’s role in a future of civilisational states

China and India are using their past as centres of civilisation to expand their influence. South-east Asia’s history confers on it different attributes to shape international relations.

Tim Winter

China’s Belt and Road Initiative extended the Silk Road concept beyond trade to include the Health Silk Road and Digital Silk Road. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Civilisation has once again become a key term of international affairs. China, India and Turkey are among those that have invoked the idea of the civilisational state to proclaim they hold the values required for 21st-century internationalism, and its leadership.

The United States-China rivalry and the expansion of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping also speak of an emerging East-West divide, one that is, in large part, cast in civilisational terms. Civilisation is now becoming a key marker of difference at a time of increasing geoeconomic competition and political tension.

