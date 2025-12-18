For subscribers
South-east Asia had a decent 2025. So why does no one feel like celebrating?
Home-grown dysfunction is clouding the region’s genuine gains this year – and 2026 will be less forgiving.
Hypothetically, which Asean country would be confident enough to put its hand up and say: yes, all things considered, we had a pretty good 2025?
A few strong contenders come to mind. Vietnam, adroitly managing superpower ties, negotiating United States President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs down from 46 to 20 per cent
down from 46 to 20 per cent, its economy roaring. Easily East Asia’s trade war winner.