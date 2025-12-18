South-east Asia had a decent 2025. So why does no one feel like celebrating?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Home-grown dysfunction is clouding the region’s genuine gains this year – and 2026 will be less forgiving.

Displaced people carry boxes with drinking water distributed at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province on December 11.

Hypothetically, which Asean country would be confident enough to put its hand up and say: yes, all things considered, we had a pretty good 2025?