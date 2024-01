From the Himalayan heights of Bhutan to the island nations of Maldives and Sri Lanka, South Asia will witness a series of elections in 2024, the outcomes of which will shape not just the trajectory of domestic politics but also the contest for influence between the two Asian giants – India and China.

The string of elections began with Bangladesh and Bhutan on Jan 7 and 9 respectively, with more to come in India, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.