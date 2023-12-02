Some ideas about how to fix human behaviour rest on pretty shaky science

The field of behavioural economics has shaped policies we encounter every day, but the science behind it is crumbling.

Leif Weatherby

Behavioural economics is at the centre of the so-called replication crisis.. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

It is hard to walk a block or finish a morning coffee without encountering some system that attempts to tell you what to read, what to buy, how to lose weight or prevent dementia or tweak your decisions in other specific ways. My watch constantly buzzes with “relax reminders”. The number of calories appears next to every menu item at fast-food restaurants.

These experiences are the result of a concerted scientific effort to understand and adjust human behaviour – “nudges”, as the legal scholar Cass Sunstein and the economist Richard Thaler call them, that push us gently to make preferred choices.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top