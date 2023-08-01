Solitary seniors – you are not alone, help is near

Loneliness can seriously affect your health. So take charge of it, make connections, and don’t be afraid to see a therapist.

Jeffery Tan

Older adults can expect to live a shorter life than peers who do not see themselves as lonely. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Since becoming a senior, I have begun a deeper observation of a malady affecting older folk – loneliness.

Loneliness is not easy to admit to. Often, there is a sense of deep shame attached to being lonely, as nobody wants to be thought of as unpopular, unlikeable or lacking in friends. However, it is an issue of rising concern. In Singapore, we are set to attain super-aged status in 2026, when 21 per cent, or about one in five, of our population will be more than 65 years old. By 2030, one in four will be above this age.

