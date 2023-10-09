So long, iPhone. Generative AI needs a new device

When a beaming Mr Mark Zuckerberg took the stage in Menlo Park on Sept 27 to announce a new array of Meta products, the Facebook supremo may have buried the lead. He began talking about Quest 3, Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headset, which is understandable considering that his obsession with the metaverse is now inscribed in his company’s identity. Techies, though, were more excited by what came later: an announcement that Meta, in combination with Ray-Ban, would soon launch smart glasses incorporating an artificial intelligence (AI) virtual assistant.

The specs will be able to see and hear, as well as answer their wearers’ questions. With luck, they will not hallucinate.