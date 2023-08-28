Small states play a critical role in preserving the international order

During my visit to Singapore last week, I had the pleasure of meeting President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other distinguished officials. Our discussions covered various areas of mutual interest, including the shared experiences and opportunities of our two countries as small states located in regions historically marked by complex geopolitical dynamics.

Our world today is undergoing significant transformations. We are witnessing the emergence of multiple centres of influence, each with its own political, economic and technological strengths.