Small states play a critical role in preserving the international order

Countries like Qatar and Singapore can use the tools and strategies at their disposal to become successful actors on the global stage.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani

Qatar PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (left) and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Aug 24, 2023. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

During my visit to Singapore last week, I had the pleasure of meeting President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other distinguished officials. Our discussions covered various areas of mutual interest, including the shared experiences and opportunities of our two countries as small states located in regions historically marked by complex geopolitical dynamics.

Our world today is undergoing significant transformations. We are witnessing the emergence of multiple centres of influence, each with its own political, economic and technological strengths.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top