Small packages are causing big problems in the US

E-commerce has become a pathway for drugs, banned products and counterfeit goods

Rana Foroohar

Ecommerce has radically increased the number of small international shipments. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
This week’s Apec summit in San Francisco, which includes 21 nations in the Pacific region, including the US and China, will cover any number of predictable topics, from trade relations to currency and debt issues. It will also cover an unexpected one: fentanyl. The highly addictive narcotic is responsible for some 70,000 drug-related deaths in the US. But it has also become an unexpected window into global supply chains and how they work – or don’t – in an era of deglobalisation.

Over the past few weeks, business leaders and politicians have been talking about how fentanyl is making its way into the US, as well as other countries such as Mexico, via small shipments of goods in amounts less than US$800 (S$1,089) that aren’t subject to the usual trade and customs barriers. These small international package shipments (whether of drugs, forced labour-made apparel, or any other banned substance) are extremely unlikely to be checked by customs and border authorities because they are exempt from the usual rules under “de minimis” loopholes.

