Six months on, carnage of Gaza war continues with no end in sight

Netanyahu has yet to offer an alternative to the path he is on.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
People walk past destroyed buildings along a road in Khan Yunis, on April 7, after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, nobody – not the leaders of the Palestinian militant organisation nor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – expected the ensuing Gaza war to last long.

Yet, as the conflict marks its grim six-month anniversary, the Gaza war has already gone down in history as the most prolonged Israel-Arab military confrontation since the Independence War, which brought about the Jewish state’s birth almost eight decades ago. It has also proved to be the bloodiest in terms of lost Palestinian and Jewish Israeli civilian lives.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top