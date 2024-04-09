Six months on, carnage of Gaza war continues with no end in sight

When Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, nobody – not the leaders of the Palestinian militant organisation nor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – expected the ensuing Gaza war to last long.

Yet, as the conflict marks its grim six-month anniversary, the Gaza war has already gone down in history as the most prolonged Israel-Arab military confrontation since the Independence War, which brought about the Jewish state’s birth almost eight decades ago. It has also proved to be the bloodiest in terms of lost Palestinian and Jewish Israeli civilian lives.