Sino-US rivalry: Why the Marcos-Duterte feud is more than just a clan war

MANILA – The once-vaunted alliance of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the family of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte has crumbled.

The rift is likely to not only roil domestic politics in the run-up to the May 2025 midterm elections but also have a broader impact on Manila’s ties with China and the United States. With Mr Marcos having tilted towards the US and the Dutertes favouring China, the outcome of clan rivalry in the Philippines will filter through to the arena of Sino-US big-power politics.