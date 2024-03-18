Sino-US rivalry: Why the Marcos-Duterte feud is more than just a clan war

Their estrangement has implications for the May 2025 midterm elections and Manila’s foreign policy.

Mara Cepeda
Philippines Correspondent
The rift between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (left) and the family of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte (foreground) is threatening to destabilise the country. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 05:36 AM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MANILA – The once-vaunted alliance of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the family of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte has crumbled.

The rift is likely to not only roil domestic politics in the run-up to the May 2025 midterm elections but also have a broader impact on Manila’s ties with China and the United States. With Mr Marcos having tilted towards the US and the Dutertes favouring China, the outcome of clan rivalry in the Philippines will filter through to the arena of Sino-US big-power politics.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top