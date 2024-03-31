Single at 60: A Wood Dragon looks back on life’s choices

Whether married or single, the hope is that you come to terms with life by the time you come full circle.

John Lui
Film Correspondent
A Wood Dragon year occurs when one is born in 1964 and at age 60. It’s a reminder that time moves in circles, returning us to our starting positions, says the writer. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Mar 31, 2024, 05:50 AM
Published
Mar 31, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This year, a group of us Wood Dragons will be turning 60. A Wood Dragon year occurs twice in a person’s life: When one is born in 1964 and when one turns 60 in 2024, and as far as milestones go, that is all you get, because that is how human lifespans and the Chinese zodiac line up. Welcome to the world of Asian maths.

My LifeSG app, the one that gives users access to government services, has a section called Key Moments In Life. In trying to be helpful, the app puts on the front page two sites tailor-made for me, the user. They are Active Ageing: check your medical appointments, and Future Planning: plan ahead for end-of-life.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top