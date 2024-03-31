Single at 60: A Wood Dragon looks back on life’s choices

This year, a group of us Wood Dragons will be turning 60. A Wood Dragon year occurs twice in a person’s life: When one is born in 1964 and when one turns 60 in 2024, and as far as milestones go, that is all you get, because that is how human lifespans and the Chinese zodiac line up. Welcome to the world of Asian maths.

My LifeSG app, the one that gives users access to government services, has a section called Key Moments In Life. In trying to be helpful, the app puts on the front page two sites tailor-made for me, the user. They are Active Ageing: check your medical appointments, and Future Planning: plan ahead for end-of-life.