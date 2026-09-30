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Singapore’s students can solve problems, but hesitate to take the wheel

Young people need more opportunities to build confidence to take on new challenges.

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Solving a difficult problem on paper is one thing. Solving a complex problem in life, when there is no promise of a solution or resources, is another.

Solving a difficult problem on paper is one thing. Solving a complex problem in life, when there is no promise of a solution or resources, is another.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Liew Wei Li

Singapore students are adept at being the “captain” of their own learning. The latest OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2025) results show that our youth are already developing the habits of self-directed learners.

Compared with their peers internationally, they reported high levels of curiosity, enjoyment of problem-solving, and perseverance. They are also more likely to set goals for their learning, and adjust their learning strategies when needed.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.