Singapore’s students can solve problems, but hesitate to take the wheel

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Young people need more opportunities to build confidence to take on new challenges.

Solving a difficult problem on paper is one thing. Solving a complex problem in life, when there is no promise of a solution or resources, is another.

Singapore students are adept at being the “captain” of their own learning. The latest OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2025) results show that our youth are already developing the habits of self-directed learners.

Compared with their peers internationally, they reported high levels of curiosity, enjoyment of problem-solving, and perseverance. They are also more likely to set goals for their learning, and adjust their learning strategies when needed.