Singapore’s education reset has started well. Now for the hard part

True excellence – where children are given the runway to achieve their maximum potential – cannot thrive in an ossified system, says the writer.

Since Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took office in 2024, one of the animating ideas of his administration has been that Singapore’s meritocracy needs a hard reset – that social mobility has slowed and policy must change to stop privilege from calcifying at the top.

He made this the centrepiece of his inaugural National Day Rally, notably announcing the effective dismantling of the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) in primary schools as the first salvo in rebalancing the education system.

As I observed at the time, the message was timely, given that the privileged here were showing some of the “dream hoarding” tendencies plaguing other developed societies. Through the 2025 General Election and since, the messaging on this reset has only grown more explicit – a national disarmament exercise to contain the education arms race, if we can put it that way.

Given how longstanding and deeply entrenched these patterns are, sceptics have every right to wonder whether the Government’s rhetoric will be matched by action.

The devil, of course, is in the details. In that regard, the finer details of the GEP overhaul made public during the recent Budget 2026 debate are an encouraging sign of the seriousness with which the Government is dealing with this ossification problem.

Under the current GEP, whose final batch graduates in 2028, pupils are sorted via a single high-stakes Primary 3 test. If selected, they are uprooted from their schools and funnelled into one of nine designated GEP schools, provided they are not already enrolled in one. It is a system serving roughly 1 per cent of each cohort.

The replacement model, outlined by Education Minister Desmond Lee on March 3, is a far more porous two-tier system. First, school-based enrichment programmes will be broadened to reach about 10 per cent of each cohort – some 3,000 pupils a year – up from the current 7 per cent. For those deemed to need a further stretch, 15 primary schools across the island will serve as centres for after-school advanced modules in English, mathematics and science, expected to benefit at least 2 per cent of the cohort. Instead of relying on a single selection test at Primary 3, pupils will now be able to join these modules at multiple points between Primary 4 and Primary 5.

Crucially, these pupils can remain in their enrolled schools, rather than being clustered with fellow pupils of similarly high academic ability. This preserves social mixing among pupils of different aptitude levels – and, through the centre-based modules, they get exposed to peers from other schools as well.

The most noteworthy detail is the geographic spread of these new centres. The nine legacy GEP schools, while somewhat spread across the island, have over the years become associated with more affluent neighbourhoods – not necessarily by design, but likely through the feedback loop of school prestige driving up property desirability in surrounding areas.

Apart from hosting the GEP, they have also developed reputations as elite primary schools that send an outsized share of pupils to top secondary schools. Since the programme dates back to 1984, and the last primary school – Nan Hua Primary School – was added to the roster in 1999, these are also schools in older, more established parts of Singapore, well away from the newer heartland estates that have been developed in the years since.

For families living far from these schools, there was in effect a commute tax – one that lower-income households were less able or willing to bear. That likely made them less inclined to take up the programme even if their children qualified. In any case, the social skew of the GEP is borne out empirically. In 2022, then Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament, in response to a question from former Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera, that about 45 per cent of pupils who joined the GEP in the preceding five years lived in Housing Board flats – well below the national average of roughly 80 per cent.

The new system seems deliberately designed to break this pattern. Of the 15 new centres, just three are in the central region. The remainder are spread across the island to the heartland, to what Singaporeans would colloquially call “neighbourhood schools” – schools that carry none of the brand-name cachet of the legacy GEP hosts, in areas from Jurong West, Yew Tee and Woodlands South to Punggol, Tampines and Teck Ghee.

Specially trained teachers for the programme deployed from the Ministry of Education headquarters will include former GEP teachers. The centre locations, chosen for their geographical spread and accessibility to public transport, will be periodically reviewed.

Spreading the benefits

The proof of the pudding will, of course, be in the eating when the new scheme begins, with this year’s Primary 3 cohort set to undergo the initial “one-stage identification exercise” in August. But what the details signal so far is a decidedly more egalitarian distribution of benefits within the education system.

Under the new model, nothing is actively stripped from the nine schools currently hosting the GEP; they retain their historic resources and standing. But the neighbourhood schools that will host the advanced module centres gain something they did not have before: a direct stake in high-aptitude education. Along with it comes some of the national prestige previously monopolised by the brand-name schools. And with the programme set to reach at least 2 per cent of each cohort, up from roughly 1 per cent under the GEP, its benefits should be more broadly shared.

Of the handful of people I tested this train of thought on – comprising parents and researchers who study social mobility – I found an affirmative consensus. This hive mind suggested that the GEP changes, effectively the first major educational pivot of PM Wong’s government, send a strong signal about its direction of travel in dealing with aspects of the education system that have historically contributed to the widening of social inequality.

There is a sense that the tone struck is also just right: it avoids a scorched-earth approach that treats past policy as heretical, which would irritate the people who previously benefited from it. Instead, it is reform executed in a way that seeks to diffuse resources across the education system without igniting a zero-sum revolt.

Of course, in the grand scheme of things to be fixed, this is just one battle.

National University of Singapore sociology associate professor Vincent Chua suggested to me that the other big “rocks” contributing to structural advantage will eventually need to be dealt with. This means confronting the PSLE – and whether what is still seen as a do-or-die national exam at age 12 remains fit for purpose. It means scrutinising the Direct School Admission exercise, the secondary school entry route increasingly viewed as dominated by households that can afford intensive niche coaching in the relevant criteria, be it arts, sports or mathematics and science. It also means looking hard at the affiliation system that grants preferential secondary school entry to students from linked primary schools.

Many battles ahead

The Government itself has acknowledged it has hard yards ahead in its quest for education reform. Beyond the technical specifics of slaying each of these so-called education “sacred cows” – with the primary school GEP now effectively slain – the real hurdle is the politics of it: selling the changes to the people.

One could argue that the GEP overhaul has been a relatively easy sell, facing minimal public pushback. This was perhaps helped by the fact that the programme serves a tiny share of the cohort, and moreover, the secondary school GEP was already phased out back in 2008. Tackling the bigger rocks, however, will inevitably trigger far fiercer resistance.

One can already foresee the overarching concern from those who prefer the status quo: the fear that changes designed to equalise the playing field will end up putting equity ahead of educational opportunity.

In fact, that was the exact feedback I received privately – and the criticism aired publicly – when in my August 2024 column I expressed support for a reset in Singapore’s meritocracy. My warnings about the privileged pulling up the ladder behind them were construed by some as a desire to penalise success or drag the top down just to lift the bottom.

The Government will likely run into that exact same wall. The ultimate challenge it faces is making the compelling case that this national educational disarmament is, genuinely, still about the pursuit of excellence.

True excellence – where every child is given the runway to achieve their maximum potential – cannot thrive in an ossified system. It cannot survive in an environment where the privileged deploy every resource at their disposal to screen their children from downward mobility, effectively freezing the social hierarchy in place.

To build a meritocracy that rewards actual capability rather than inherited advantage, the self-reinforcing loop of privilege must eventually be broken.

The GEP overhaul has to be lauded as a deft piece of policymaking. But as the Government eventually turns its sights to the more heavily guarded bastions of the education arms race, taking away the guns will not be as easy – and could be the real test of its political mettle.