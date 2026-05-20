Singapore’s economy must learn to live with disorder and dislocation

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In a more turbulent world, Singapore must not just seize oppotunities, but also be able to absorb shocks, says the writer.

There was a sense of deja vu when Singapore’s Economic Strategy Review (ESR) final report was released. Many of its themes – openness, enterprise capabilities, skills and technology – echo the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) report in 2017 and the subsequent economic reviews since the Covid-19 pandemic.

If anything, the ESR recommendations are a reminder that some fundamentals of Singapore’s growth model still hold, even though the world around those fundamentals has changed sharply. In 2017, globalisation was under strain, but still largely intact. Supply chains were efficient. Geopolitical rivalry had not yet reached today’s intensity. Digitalisation mattered but had not yet become as transformative as it is now.

Today, we live in a much harsher world: more fragmented, more protectionist, more volatile and more technologically disruptive. In such an environment, growth is not just harder to secure. It is also less certain how growth translates into jobs, wages and economic opportunity.

The ESR’s real value lies not in providing a fixed blueprint for the next decade, but in outlining a governing approach that offers guideposts for decision-making in a world where shocks are a feature of the global economy.

Former US president Dwight Eisenhower once said: “Plans are worthless, but planning is everything.” It’s the discipline and foresight developed in planning – in reassessing, adapting and acting before circumstances force your hand – that enable countries to respond decisively when conditions change abruptly.

Why Singapore’s economic strategy must shift

Importantly, the ESR called out three shifts in Singapore’s economic strategy for the next bound. First, resilience now matters as much as growth. Singapore must not only seize opportunities, but also absorb shocks, reposition quickly and remain competitive in a more turbulent world. Buffers, redundancy and stockpiles are not signs of inefficiency, but part of the resilience that gives Singapore greater agency and optionality when conditions shift.

Second, economic strategy is shifting from broad-based upgrading to sharper bets in areas such as artificial intelligence , advanced manufacturing and sustainability where Singapore can build a real edge. That also means enterprise support will become more selective, with some dislocation of firms and the workforce as resources shift.

Third, the old assumption that growth and productivity will naturally produce better jobs can no longer be taken for granted. AI may raise output without creating employment in the same way as before, making job quality, mobility and transition support more important.

Businesses support the ESR’s direction. The question now is whether execution will deliver significant impact, while addressing five areas of greatest concern to the business community.

1. Can Singapore still be cost-competitive?

Every investment decision begins with costs. For firms deciding where to expand, anchor new activities or locate regional functions, the questions are straightforward: What will manpower cost? What about rentals, energy, compliance and business services? How fast are they rising, relative to other locations?

The ESR is right to emphasise Singapore’s value as a trusted and connected hub. In an uncertain world, stability commands a premium. Singapore has benefited from that, as recent inflows of wealth and investment show. But premiums have limits.

If costs rise faster than the value firms derive from being here, investment will slow. If wages outpace productivity, or if rentals and compliance costs rise too quickly, firms will think twice about expanding. Some will simply go elsewhere.

That is why a concerted effort to watch our cost competitiveness and manage the cumulative burden of cost pressures across policy changes is needed. The ESR’s “bold bets” will only pay off if Singapore remains a place where doing business is viable at scale.

2. Can Singapore’s regulatory approach remain agile?

The ESR is right to put agility at the centre of economic policy. If firms are expected to move faster, government support must do the same. Today, many firms face multiple challenges: fragmented schemes, overlapping rules, slow approvals and processes that do not match business timelines. Reducing regulatory burden and compliance costs must be a priority.

Smaller firms do not have spare finance teams, compliance units or the cash flow to wait months for reimbursements or deal with multiple agencies. Businesses don’t need more schemes, but a system that is simple, coordinated and fast enough to access and without draining management bandwidth.

If a firm wants to automate, adopt AI, redesign jobs and train workers, it should not need to navigate multiple agencies with different mandates. It should be able to start from one front door, with advisory support that stays with the firm through adoption and job redesign – not just grant disbursement. When implementation is easy, uptake will be high.

3. Can we avoid sliding into a two-speed economy?

The ESR is right to place AI at the heart of Singapore’s next phase of growth. AI is now a general-purpose technology. It will reshape productivity, customer experience, compliance, logistics and risk management across almost every sector.

But AI will not diffuse evenly. Large firms have teams, data and budgets. Small and medium-sized enterprises often have none of those – and yet, SMEs form the backbone of our economy. If AI adoption becomes a story of a few national champions, we will widen the gap between the well resourced and everyone else.

To avoid that, AI cannot be treated as a tool purchase. It creates value only when tied to business transformation – redesigning processes, jobs and workflows, and equipping workers to use it well.

Second, support must focus on practical, sector-level solutions that smaller firms can deploy quickly. Most SMEs do not need frontier models, but trusted, usable solutions for finance, human resources, customer service, operations and compliance, backed by advisory support.

The measurement of success on AI diffusion cannot be the number of AI tools deployed, but productivity gains realised and jobs redesigned and upgraded.

4. Can we aggressively back home-grown champs?

Singapore’s next challenge is to transform more firms into serious regional and global players. That takes more than capital and technology.

Firms need customers, reference projects, market access and opportunities to deploy at scale. We can use public procurement more deliberately to validate local solutions, especially in AI, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.

Other countries are often unapologetic in backing their firms abroad. Singapore should be equally practical in helping its own companies expand overseas by aligning agencies, financing platforms and corporate networks – including Temasek portfolio companies – to help local firms “hunt in a pack” in newer or higher-risk markets.

But the bigger constraint is often people. Many firms lack management bench strength, especially leaders who can drive transformation, digital adoption, internationalisation and organisational change.

If we want more Singapore multinationals, we need to invest more in enterprise leadership development: management upgrading, succession planning and support for transformation leaders.

We must also prepare more Singaporeans to operate abroad. That pipeline must be built intentionally through earlier exposure, overseas stints and stronger incentives for firms to send Singaporeans abroad.

5. Will we still have access to foreign manpower?

The ESR is right to focus strongly on workforce outcomes. Workers face greater uncertainty as skills cycles shorten, AI reshapes jobs, and restructuring becomes more frequent. In that environment, stronger support is necessary – not just for training, but also to ensure continued career mobility, redeployment and confidence during transitions.

But one structural reality must also be faced plainly: Our workforce is limited and growing more slowly, even as firms are expected to grow, innovate and internationalise.

Businesses will continue to need access to foreign manpower – not as a substitute for developing Singaporeans, but as a complement to it. Firms need talent to fill gaps, bring in specialised expertise and transfer capabilities over time.

That is why a predictable and balanced manpower framework remains critical to business confidence. If access becomes too tight, too costly or too uncertain, the result will not be stronger local firms but less investment, slower expansion and fewer opportunities created in Singapore.

The challenge is not to choose between openness and local workforce development, but to strike the right balance. Singapore’s competitive advantage has always rested on being open to capital, ideas and talent, while investing deliberately in its people. That compact must hold.

Economic strategy cannot remain a static blueprint refreshed every few years. It must become a continuing discipline of adjustment and adaptation.

That, ultimately, is how the ESR should be judged: not by the range of its recommendations, nor how new these sound, but by whether it prompts more decisive action.

The test, in the end, is simple – whether businesses continue to invest, whether workers continue to find opportunity, and whether Singapore remains competitive in a much harder world.