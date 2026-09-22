Singapore’s baby push has a blind spot: Grandparents who need care

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Fertility policy cannot focus only on the cost of raising children. It must also ease the practical demands on couples caring for their ageing parents at the same time.

It is not easy to take care of parents and raise one’s own children at the same time, say the writers.

For a Singaporean caring for an ageing parent, the question of having a child may not begin with the Baby Bonus or parental leave. It may begin with tomorrow’s hospital appointment: Who will stay with Mum tonight?

If Singapore wants more babies, the Government must make eldercare more manageable. Home help, medical escorts, respite and workplace support are fertility policies too.