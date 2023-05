Multilingual Singapore is exposed to celebrities from different regions, which means it is on the receiving end of messages and beliefs perpetuated by stars from different parts of the world.

According to YouGov’s annual study of which public figures people look up to, Singapore’s most admired men and women in 2021 included former United States president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, American actress Angelina Jolie and American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.