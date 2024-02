Large multinational corporations (MNCs) are an important driver of Singapore’s economic growth. Many are innovative firms engaged in cutting-edge work in high-growth sectors that employ a number of Singaporeans.

But one other benefit often flies under the radar: MNCs provide business opportunities for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow and develop, aiding them to upskill their workforce and helping them escape what Harvard Business Review terms “the small size trap”.