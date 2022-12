Quitting smoking may be an item in many smokers’ New Year’s resolutions, but it is notoriously difficult to do. Yet, what if we could prevent people from starting the habit to begin with?

Last week, New Zealand passed sweeping anti-smoking laws, including banning the sale of tobacco to anyone born in or after 2009. Malaysia introduced a similar Bill earlier in 2022 to prevent those born in or after 2007 from ever picking up a cigarette.