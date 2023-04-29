Singapore’s bet on integrated resorts: Has it paid off and should we double down?

New integrated resorts (IRs) set to be built in Japan and possibly Thailand will pose fresh competition for Singapore’s IRs just as the latter are poised to expand.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) have pledged to invest $9 billion in non-gaming attractions under an agreement to have their exclusive casino licences extended to 2030. MBS plans to add a fourth tower with 1,000 hotel rooms, along with a 15,000-seat arena for live entertainment events, while RWS will expand Universal Studios Singapore and upgrade the existing S.E.A. Aquarium to a larger oceanarium.