Singapore needs to front-load its climate spending

While Singapore has a $100 billion long-term plan to safeguard the island from rising seas and other effects of climate change, it should also consider pumping in more funds sooner, not least because forecasts of climate-related damage are changing.

Vinod Thomas and Euston Quah
With forecasts of climate-related damage changing, Singapore should consider pumping in more funds sooner, say the writers. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the signs and scientific evidence of the dangers of climate change grow by the day, one question that arises is whether Singapore is doing enough by way of building its defences against rising sea levels and other countermeasures.

The Singapore Government has undertaken several measures in anticipation of the impact of climate change. These include some $2.2 billion worth of investment in the decade since 2011 to strengthen our drainage system and the establishment of a coastal and flood protection fund in 2020 with an initial outlay of $5 billion.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top