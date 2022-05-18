Singapore needs to front-load its climate spending

As the signs and scientific evidence of the dangers of climate change grow by the day, one question that arises is whether Singapore is doing enough by way of building its defences against rising sea levels and other countermeasures.

The Singapore Government has undertaken several measures in anticipation of the impact of climate change. These include some $2.2 billion worth of investment in the decade since 2011 to strengthen our drainage system and the establishment of a coastal and flood protection fund in 2020 with an initial outlay of $5 billion.