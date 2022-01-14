Singapore - lessons from the rise and fall of great cities

Singapore is unique in being a city, a state and a nation all at once. Yet its continued success depends on drawing lessons from the likes of New York City, Chang'an and Jericho, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung in his keynote speech yesterday at the Singapore Perspectives 2022 forum organised by the Institute of Policy Studies. Here are edited excerpts from his speech.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I will start by recounting the stories of a few great cities - past and present. I will then draw out key lessons from these cities, and talk about their implications for Singapore, both our present and our future.

My first example is Jericho. It was one of the oldest human settlements dating back to 9,000BC. An old city born of geographical advantage - a combination of good climate, fertile soil, and an abundance of fresh water. These conditions enabled hunter-gatherers to settle over time and cultivate crops. These were a close-knit people. As their numbers grew, a city was formed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 14, 2022, with the headline Singapore - lessons from the rise and fall of great cities. Subscribe