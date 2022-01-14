Singapore - lessons from the rise and fall of great cities

I will start by recounting the stories of a few great cities - past and present. I will then draw out key lessons from these cities, and talk about their implications for Singapore, both our present and our future.

My first example is Jericho. It was one of the oldest human settlements dating back to 9,000BC. An old city born of geographical advantage - a combination of good climate, fertile soil, and an abundance of fresh water. These conditions enabled hunter-gatherers to settle over time and cultivate crops. These were a close-knit people. As their numbers grew, a city was formed.