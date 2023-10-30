Singapore leaps towards a Big Society

Forward Singapore aims to mobilise a whole-of-nation effort to solve complex challenges in the country’s next bound.

Gillian Koh

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking before the launch of the Forward Singapore Festival on Oct 27. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Updated
1 min ago
Published
46 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One expects a 16-month long public engagement exercise led by the fourth generation of political leaders in the People’s Action Party Government to suggest transformational reforms.

The 4G leaders plan to do just that: shepherd Singapore successfully into its sixth decade as a nation by portioning the responsibility, resources, and most critically, the power to find solutions and implement them, to society. They are putting an expanded sense of “us” at the heart of it. They are prepared for what it means.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top