Singapore leaps towards a Big Society

One expects a 16-month long public engagement exercise led by the fourth generation of political leaders in the People’s Action Party Government to suggest transformational reforms.

The 4G leaders plan to do just that: shepherd Singapore successfully into its sixth decade as a nation by portioning the responsibility, resources, and most critically, the power to find solutions and implement them, to society. They are putting an expanded sense of “us” at the heart of it. They are prepared for what it means.