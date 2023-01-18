Singapore has a vision for tomorrow – to improve work and employment

Concrete suggestions to improve the future of work, the security of work and the reward in work can strengthen both the workforce and society.

Terence Ho

Realising the vision will take significant investments in time and finances, mindset shifts as well as partnerships across the whole of society. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
In his speech at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Singapore Perspectives conference on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted three challenges relating to work. These are the changing nature of work, retirement security and income distribution – what Mr Wong dubbed the “future of work”, the “security of work” and the “reward of work”.

Mr Wong also articulated three corresponding responses: redoubling investments in skills and human capital, bolstering retirement security, and investing in quality jobs to make every profession and pathway viable and rewarding.

