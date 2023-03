The culture of materialistic aspiration – that narrative about working hard in school, getting good grades so one can get a good job that opens the door to a good life – has come home to roost, and the results are not pretty.

After all, embedded in the idea of the so-called Singapore Dream is intense interpersonal competition. Be the top student in school. Outbid other buyers for that home or car. Be No. 1 in your job. Such notions are inbred in Singaporeans.