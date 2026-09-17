Singapore cannot control the wind. But it can alter the economics of haze

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When it takes over as ASEAN chair in 2027, Singapore can encourage projects that will make preventing fires more lucrative than allowing them.

Hazy conditions seen from Tanjong Pagar Distripark towards Sentosa. When it becomes chairman of ASEAN in 2027, Singapore should encourage investments in projects that make it lucrative to prevent fires, says the writer.

The haze has returned to Singapore.

On Sept 4, Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reached the unhealthy range, as smoke from fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan drifted towards the country. More than a week later , moderate to dense smoke plumes continued to be observed over Kalimantan, some drifting towards Singapore. The National Environment Agency (NEA) has warned that the risk remains while fires persist and prevailing winds blow from the south or south-east.