Singapore and Silicon Valley: Two different operating systems

Efficiency was critical to Singapore’s initial success. To chart new frontiers, it needs to adopt a key feature behind Silicon Valley’s success– a focus on discovery.

Koh Shiyan and Karen Tay
For aspiring technology entrepreneurs to succeed in building a new generation of global technology companies from Singapore, critical mass is sorely needed: in technology talent, risk-appetite and entrepreneurial ambition. Singapore must make a leap towards a discovery operating system at this critical juncture, say the writers. In turn, these local heroes and success stories will shape our country’s economy, work culture and ethos for the next few decades. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Chances are, you can access this article from a smartphone right now: a device that was unimaginable for most just 20 years ago. In milliseconds, it serves up real-time directions, messages, music, entertainment and distraction for six billion people around the globe.

It would not be an exaggeration to credit the major technological innovations behind your smartphone - silicon chips, 5G, cloud computing, and iOS and Android operating systems - to Silicon Valley, the global hub for technology and entrepreneurship over the past few decades.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.