Singapore aims to play role of green financier in global race against climate change

Kang Wan Chern
Deputy Business Editor
Singapore sees green finance as critical in accelerating the world’s progress towards achieving net-zero emissions. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 05:50 AM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Rising sea and temperature levels have become existential climate challenges for Singapore, where the Government has been quick to articulate and implement a national agenda to protect the Republic against the impact of climate change.

Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the Republic has set 10-year targets aimed at achieving net-zero emissions such as planting a million more trees, expanding the use of solar energy, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and requiring all newly registered cars to be cleaner-energy models from 2030.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top