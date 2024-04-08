Singapore aims to play role of green financier in global race against climate change

SINGAPORE - Rising sea and temperature levels have become existential climate challenges for Singapore, where the Government has been quick to articulate and implement a national agenda to protect the Republic against the impact of climate change.

Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the Republic has set 10-year targets aimed at achieving net-zero emissions such as planting a million more trees, expanding the use of solar energy, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and requiring all newly registered cars to be cleaner-energy models from 2030.