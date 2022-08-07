Sing a song of Singapore

Some of our beloved National Day songs are created by talents in our pop music scene.

Pop artistes who have performed National Day songs include (clockwise from top left) Dick Lee, Sezairi Sezali, Stefanie Sun and Shabir Tabare Alam. PHOTOS: ST FILE, ESPLANADE, MAKE / MUSIC
Updated
Published
3 min ago
Every August, as part of the National Day celebrations, the nation is treated to some of our best performing artistes stepping into the spotlight, whether as part of the parade or the new songs which are released, with heartstring-tugging videos featuring slick cinematography and choreography.

I see these performances as a reminder of the rich talent that resides in this little island. And while these talents are able to rouse the Singaporean spirit, leave us teary-eyed with their stirring lyrics and melodies, when we reflect further, many of these profiled artistes, from Stefanie Sun and Dick Lee to Sezairi Sezali, earned their spurs with international careers in the popular music arena.

