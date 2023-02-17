Sin duty hikes and new wealth tax: Singapore house-cleans its tax system

Innovative tax tweaks are making Singapore’s tax system fairer, more progressive and sustainable.

Simon Poh

These innovative moves at Budget 2023 seek to broaden Singapore’s tax revenue streams further and come at a timely juncture. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Who does spring cleaning after Chinese New Year? 

And yet on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong demonstrated that some house cleaning was in order, as he delivered his Budget statement. 

