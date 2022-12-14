Silicon Fence around China almost complete

China’s isolation from the global semiconductor ecosystem is almost complete. In a matter of weeks, Japan and the Netherlands are expected to join the United States in its construction of a Silicon Fence around the nation. Parallels with the Cold War and the Soviet Bloc being cut off from the West provide hints as to the struggles Beijing will face in the coming decades.

Governments in Tokyo and Amsterdam are set to announce that they will adopt at least some of the measures the US has already implemented to cut China off from the supply of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. That means chipmakers in the world’s second-largest economy will need to beg, borrow or steal technology if they have any chance of narrowing a wide gap with the US, Taiwan and South Korea.