Should your job require you to outsource parenting to a domestic helper?

If the only viable way to stay employed is to outsource parenting, then we have not resolved the work-family conflict, says the writer.

A working mother recently shared online that her employer required her to work overtime for three evenings each month. She struggled – not because she was unwilling, but because she had no childcare support in the evenings.

Her direct supervisor excused her from the evening duties. But her colleagues did not. They questioned why she should be treated differently simply because she had a child. Online, the response was harsher: She was labelled a liability. The most common advice was blunt: Hire a live-in domestic helper.

That response reveals something deeper about how many Singaporeans expect tensions between work and family to be resolved: privately. When workplaces cannot accommodate caregiving, people automatically expect the burden to be quietly shifted elsewhere, and often to hired help.

That attitude reveals a pragmatic mindset to some extent. Domestic helpers have indeed long enabled dual-income households. But we should pause before accepting this as the default solution. Not every family can afford it, or has the space. More importantly, it reflects an unspoken assumption: that when work and parenting collide, work should take precedence.

Yet, choosing to be less involved as a parent involves significant trade-offs. Research shows that parent-child interactions enhance children’s development in ways that have long-term consequences. Specifically, if the cost of staying employed is outsourcing large parts of caregiving, we should not be surprised if more couples hesitate to have children at all.

Choosing to be less involved as a parent involves significant trade-offs, says the writer. Research shows that parent-child interactions enhance children’s development in ways that have long-term consequences. PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore has, in recent years, strengthened formal support for working parents. Since December 2024, employers must consider formal requests for flexible work arrangements. From April 2025, parents received an additional six weeks of shared parental leave, which will increase to 10 weeks in April 2026. These moves signal serious intent over rebalancing the work-family equation. Even so, fertility rates continue to plummet – and the gap between policy and practice remains stark.

As an organisational psychologist, a human resources professor, and mother of a three-year-old son, I often reflect on how workplaces shape parenting decisions.

In a survey I conducted of 582 full-time employees shortly after the introduction of expanded parental leave, nearly 60 per cent agreed that the policy reflected government commitment. But only 14.6 per cent felt their own employers were supportive. It was a striking revelation of the gap between national intentions and workplace realities.

The paradox

The issue is not legislation, but implementation. Supervisors, HR managers and colleagues ultimately determine whether employees feel able to use these policies without penalty.

Colleagues’ concerns are not unfounded. When parents take leave or request flexibility, others often absorb the additional workload. When this effort goes unrecognised, resentment builds. In a work culture where long hours and reliability are prized, stepping back – even temporarily – can feel like letting the team down, even when family-friendly policies legally allow it.

Employers, too, face real constraints. Work must continue, deadlines must be met, and clients served. Even with government reimbursement, parental leave can impose additional costs, particularly for higher-paid employees whose full salaries are not covered by government reimbursement or smaller companies with limited slack.

All these create a paradox – businesses ultimately depend on a future workforce, yet the work structures of today make it harder for that workforce to be raised.

In practice, this tension is being resolved privately, within households. Parents patch together solutions: grandparents, enrichment classes, and, increasingly, domestic helpers. In Singapore, parents are expected to internalise the costs of a career and resolve any work-life conflict on their own.

There is an uncomfortable irony here. Many domestic helpers are mothers themselves, separated from their own children to care for someone else’s. What appears to be an efficient market solution is, in reality, a transfer of caregiving across borders – one family’s constraint becoming another’s sacrifice.

My husband and I too have been deliberating whether to have a second child for a while now. Can we remain present for our firstborn while caring for another child, manage our careers, stay accountable to our supervisors and colleagues, but also avoid placing unreasonable strain on our ageing parents for childcare support?

This is a dilemma many working parents in Singapore grapple with. In a May 2025 interview I did with 43 Singaporean working and stay-home parents, the top five challenges they identified with parenthood include: ensuring emotional presence for their children, losing a sense of self, juggling everyday work and family responsibilities, managing career penalties, and finding reliable childcare support. Similar concerns were raised in a series of dialogues with Singaporeans conducted by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social and Family Development in 2021.

What can we do?

If Singapore is serious about building a family-friendly society, workplaces must become part of the solution, not simply the workaround.

This requires rethinking how work is organised. Tasks that require evening hours, for instance, need not fall on the same individuals each time. Teams can distribute such work more deliberately, with time-off in lieu or other compensation built in.

Performance appraisal systems must also evolve. A temporary reduction in output during periods of intense caregiving should not permanently derail career progression. More flexible, time-bound adjustments to targets can allow employees to step back when needed without long-term penalty.

At the same time, colleagues who shoulder additional responsibilities should be recognised more explicitly – whether through compensation, workload adjustments, or career credit. Without this, resentment will persist, undermining any policy on paper.

Finally, companies should plan more systematically for caregiving-related absences, much as they do for other business contingencies. Building pools of contract, temporary or part-time workers, or formalising job-sharing arrangements, can reduce the disruption when employees take leave. This is not a far-fetched reality when Singapore’s ageing workforce suggests there may be a ready pool of older workers already keen on moving into part-time roles.

Rather than see such arrangements as costs, employers can frame family-friendliness as a competitive advantage and employer value proposition. Research shows that companies who support their employees’ family needs are better able to attract and retain talent.

The Government can go further in supporting employers – particularly smaller companies – through targeted incentives, clearer tripartite guidelines or by easing cost pressures associated with parental leave, for example, in removing salary reimbursement caps or subsidising the hiring of temporary replacements.

Ultimately, the question is not whether Singapore supports families in principle. It clearly does. The question is whether our workplaces are designed in a way that allows parents to remain present in their children’s lives.

If the only viable way to stay employed is to outsource parenting, then we have not resolved the work-family conflict. We have merely swept it under the carpet.