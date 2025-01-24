Should you worry about microplastics?

Little is known about the effects on humans – but limiting exposure to them seems prudent.

Some studies in the lab have found that microplastics can cause damage to cells, tissues and DNA and promote the growth of cancers.

Ever since Austrian scientists first began looking for them in people in 2018, microplastics have turned up in the blood, lungs, kidneys, liver, heart, and even the brain. They have also been detected in the placenta and breast milk .

It is no mystery how these tiny particles, which can range from 5mm across to less than 2 micrometres (µm), get into human bodies. They are ubiquitous in the air, food and water. They accumulate from degrading plastic waste and the wear and tear of everyday products such as car tyres, paints and synthetic fabrics.