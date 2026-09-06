Should we use MediSave to promote health, not just pay for sick-care?

There is enough evidence to show that health outcomes depend more on social factors and behaviour than on medical care.

Lifestyle changes and activities such as group exercises can improve health outcomes even more than healthcare, says the writer.

Some have commented that 2026’s National Day Rally was consumed by “Family” and “Fertility”, with the seniors conspicuously left out. We disagree. A pithy 90 words about seniors in a speech of more than 10,000 words may seem parsimonious, but in these brief words Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hinted at very exciting policy changes on the way, fronted by a third “F” – Flexibility.

PM Wong highlighted the overarching policy and societal objectives for our seniors, who will comprise one-quarter of the population in just over three short years. “As Singaporeans live longer, staying healthy is most important. At the same time, we want our seniors to enjoy their retirement with peace of mind,” he said.