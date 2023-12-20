Should US allies in Asia worry as American support for Ukraine falters?

The Ukrainian troops fighting against invading Russian forces are running out of ammunition and desperately need more help from the United States. US President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party proposed a Bill two months ago that would give Ukraine another US$60 billion (S$80 billion) in defence assistance. On Dec 14, however, members of the House of Representatives left Washington to start a three-week vacation without passing the Bill.

In a revealing exchange a few days ago, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott implored Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to pass the Bill. “The Ukrainians aren’t just fighting for their own freedom,” Mr Abbott said. “They’re fighting for everyone’s freedom. And Ukrainians are fighting and dying so that Americans and Australians don’t have to fight and die. Could I please appeal to you, please don’t go home for Christmas without at least giving the Ukrainians what they need to fight for their freedom.”