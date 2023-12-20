Should US allies in Asia worry as American support for Ukraine falters?

Domestic politics and intra-Republican tensions are factors to watch.

Denny Roy
In July 2023, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and offered aid despite domestic criticism. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Ukrainian troops fighting against invading Russian forces are running out of ammunition and desperately need more help from the United States. US President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party proposed a Bill two months ago that would give Ukraine another US$60 billion (S$80 billion) in defence assistance. On Dec 14, however, members of the House of Representatives left Washington to start a three-week vacation without passing the Bill.

In a revealing exchange a few days ago, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott implored Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to pass the Bill. “The Ukrainians aren’t just fighting for their own freedom,” Mr Abbott said. “They’re fighting for everyone’s freedom. And Ukrainians are fighting and dying so that Americans and Australians don’t have to fight and die. Could I please appeal to you, please don’t go home for Christmas without at least giving the Ukrainians what they need to fight for their freedom.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top