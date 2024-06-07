Shine bigger spotlight on empathetic employers who truly get it

From a corporate perspective, it makes business sense to be more empathetic with staff. The report of a top public relations executive at Chinese internet giant Baidu is estimated to have caused its market capitalisation to plunge by US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) over hard-hearted comments to staff that went viral.

Ms Qu Jing posted a series of clips in May on video-sharing platform Douyin describing her tough treatment of junior colleagues. “Why do I have to consider the family of an employee?” she asked in one. “I am not her mother-in-law!”