Shark attack defences need an upgrade

Under slate skies last Sunday, I joined about 2,000 people gazing out on a turbulent sea and preparing to participate in an annual summer ritual of my city: pitting ourselves against the wind and waves to complete a swim through the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

In Sydney, which has about 100 beaches, the opportunities for this are legion, from 500m near-shore splashes to a 36km marathon stretching across about half of the city’s coastline.