Shangri-La Dialogue at 21: Time to grow up

Started as a confab for defence ministers to discuss regional security and explore practicable means of cooperation, the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) to be held this weekend will feature, as in previous editions, a slate of high-powered speakers who will talk about the pertinent issues of the day. Taiwan, the South China Sea and the war in Ukraine come immediately to mind.

The keynote speaker this year – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr – will likely put into sharp relief some of the region’s pressing challenges. When seen in the context of deepening schisms in Sino-US relations, questions arise as to the effectiveness of the SLD in seeking out practical means of defence cooperation.

It does not take a rocket (political?) scientist to figure out what President Marcos would say. One only has to look at the points he raised during a recent visit to Australia. He would likely shirtfront China on its coercive actions in the South China Sea, call for the upholding of international law on the high seas, and stress that Manila would work with the United States and like-minded partners to maintain the rules-based regional order.

But there’s more beyond the South China Sea dispute that Manila has with Beijing. There is a deeper undercurrent that runs through the specific security challenges facing the region and this weekend’s dialogue: the increasingly fraught state of Sino-US relations.

The acrimony between the rival powers poses a challenge to the SLD itself. Set up in 2002, the tenor at the three-day forum reflects the ups and downs of regional security through the year. Given the fact that the overarching theme at every dialogue in recent memory has been the state of Sino-US relations, the difficulty in maintaining a cordial and cooperative tone at the dialogue has become even more pronounced.

Granted, since the meeting between Mr Xi Jinping and Mr Joe Biden in San Francisco in November, the world’s most important bilateral relationship has been set on a more even keel. Speaking in Beijing recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the relationship is now on a “more stable footing”.

Still, it is hard to envisage an upward trajectory in Sino-US relations in the medium to long term, given growing fissures in the three key stabilisers: trade, military dialogue and deterrent stability.

Under US President Biden’s “small yard, high fence” strategy, Washington has sought to lock out high technologies from China in the name of national security. When his predecessor Donald Trump announced tariffs against China in May 2019, stock markets fell sharply in fear of the fallout of a looming trade war. When Mr Biden announced tariffs on Chinese semiconductors and solar cells on May 14, markets were relatively unmoved, highlighting the protectionist (and anti-China bent) in Washington. For now China has held its fire with regard to the latest tariffs, but in July last year it unveiled sanctions on exports of certain metals used in semiconductors.

Military-to-military dialogue between China and the US has ticked up in recent months, but there is no guarantee that it will be effective in managing inherent tensions.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s scheduled meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun this weekend comes after the two leaders held a phone call in April (Mr Austin managed only a peremptory handshake with Admiral Dong’s predecessor at the dialogue last year). There is reportedly a new communications channel to be set up between the heads of the US Indo-Pacific Command (IndoPacom) and the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, which would be at the vanguard of military operations in the event of a conflict over Taiwan.

That said, the uptick in military-to-military dialogue is coming off a low base. Such interactions – which include high-level dialogue, academic exchanges and functional meetings – fell to new lows of four in 2020 and 2021. In 2014, such dialogues peaked at 39. And there are inherent problems in such dialogues. As Mr James Crabtree, a columnist with Foreign Policy, writes in a recent article, Washington uses such forums to discuss and resolve substantive issues, but China sees them as a vehicle to whinge about American behaviour.

Lastly, the US’ revival of its network of alliances and partnerships is seen as a strategic threat by China. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Aukus (the trilateral security partnership involving Australia, the United Kingdom and the US) and the so-called “free and open” Indo-Pacific strategy have been presented as means towards maintaining a rules-based regional order. But the implicit anti-China bent in these initiatives has not escaped notice, not least by Beijing.

Chinese officials have likened high-level Quad meetings to “exclusionary blocs” and warned that the formation of “small cliques and stoking bloc confrontation is the real threat to a peaceful, stable and cooperative maritime order.”

China is also not taking this lying down. It has forged a regional vision based on Mr Xi’s “Asia for Asians” dogma (code for locking the US out of the Pacific). China’s Global Development Initiative – a series of development packages supported by Chinese aid – has been received relatively warmly by regional countries.

Beijing also knows that Asean is the soft underbelly when it comes to attempts by the US and its allies to check China. Most, if not all, South-east Asian countries are cognisant of the challenges posed by China’s assertive behaviour, but the very same countries embrace the developmental and economic benefits of engagement with China.