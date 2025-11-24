Shady shades: Voyeurs and scammers can weaponise smart glasses

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Growing unease over the use of these glasses has come amid their rising popularity.

The writer trying out the Oakley Meta Vanguard at Meta Singapore's office on Nov 13.

SINGAPORE - Smart glasses have made a roaring comeback, with millions of them flying off the shelves. Powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and co-produced with designer brands, they bring both style and convenience to their users.

But they also carry a darker twist – Mission: Impossible films’ style of spying, but where the power and technology are in the hands of the bad guys.